Touro Infirmary COVID-free for the first time since the pandemic began

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Touro Infirmary is COVID free.

According to LCMC's CAO Ayame Dinkler, Touro has no coronavirus patients staying at the hospital currently, something that hasn't happened since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

@TouroInfirmary is COVID free for the first time since the pandemic started. — Ayame Dinkler (@AyameDinkler) March 17, 2021

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that there were 446 patients hospitalized across the state on Wednesday. That's the lowest number since the pandemic's outbreak in March 2020.

The rapid decline in hospitalizations coincides with the further expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in the state. Any adult with certain pre-existing conditions is now eligible to receive the shots.

President Joe Biden has outlined a plan to make all adult Americans eligible for the vaccine by May 1. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Louisiana is expected to meet or even exceed that deadline.