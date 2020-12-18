x
TPSO to hold 'replacement' blood drive in honor of Sergeant

Credit: TPSO

TANGIPAHOA, La. — The Tangipahoa Sheriffs Office along with, The Blood Center, are holding a blood drive to help support one of their own.

The replacement blood drive will be held Monday, December 21, in honor of TPSO Sergeant Charles Warren, who has been in the hospital battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

The Blood Center will screen every donation for COVID antibodies which will tell the person if they had the virus in the previous months. 

“This is in an effort to bring the community together to support Sgt. Warren, but also to encourage others to give much needed blood for our area,” said Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Credit: TPSO

TPSO says for every donor a $10 donation will be made by The Blood Center to Sergeant Charles Warren to help his family with any out of pocket hospital fees.

The blood drive will be held at E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center in the North Oaks Diagnostic Center on 15837 Paul Vega, MD, Drive in Hammond, LA. from 10:00 am to 6:00 p.m.

If you would like to donate click here to sign up.

