Tracey's owner insists bar had no violations during Saints game

The city of New Orleans said Irish Channel bar must halt operations until it can provide an operational plan to handle overcrowding.

NEW ORLEANS — Tracey’s owner Jeff Carreras is irate.

He let WWL-TV take photos of the inside and he says the bar visible in the video is an island that serves as a table in the middle of the restaurant, not a bar. And he had tables set up in front of the bar that normally provides drink service.

Carreras also said nobody from the city came to see the set-up and he insists they had no violations.

It started with a Saints touchdown celebration posted on social media Monday night, by Tracey's own Twitter account.

But like the Saints game itself, the end result was a loss for Tracey's Original Irish Bar.

“Obviously, we're on social media like everyone else,” mayoral spokesman Beau Tidwell said Tuesday. “We saw them, we were alerted to them and the Department of Safety and Permits is going to follow up with them.”

The Safety and Permits director issued a violation Wednesday, shutting down Tracey's until it can produce a new operations plan. The letter cited “failure to enforce mask requirements, allowing patrons to sit at the bar and failure to enforce social distancing."

Under Phase 2 guidelines, bars with food permits are allowed 50 percent capacity with tables at least 6 feet apart. They must use a reservation system to track patrons' names, and nobody is allowed to sit at the bar.

City Councilwoman Helena Moreno said what she saw in the online videos was frustrating.

“We can't be having events like this and going backwards,” she said. “I mean, especially with everyone trying to push for the city to reopen again, that's not helpful by any means.”

Tracey's seems to have a reputation with City Hall. Mayor LaToya Cantrell went on Twitter in March and called a large St. Patrick's Day gathering there "irresponsible."

The city's violation letter is short on details. A video from another angle Monday shows what looks like socially distanced tables and staff wearing masks.

Asked if it’s possible that there was no flagrant violation at Tracey’s, Moreno said, “All I can say is that it certainly looked like there was a packed bar at Tracey's.”