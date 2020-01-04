METAIRIE, La. —

A Trader Joe’s store in Metairie has been closed for cleaning after two employees tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.

In an announcement to customers Tuesday, Trader Joe’s said two of its stores have been closed, including the location at 2949 Veterans Blvd. The company said two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The last date that those employees were in the store was March 23.

“We have temporarily closed some stores for precautionary cleaning and sanitization related coronavirus concerns,” the company published in the announcement on its website. “We have made sure all Crew Members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities. While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all Crew Members for their scheduled shifts.”

The company said it is “working hard to get each store open as soon as possible.”

