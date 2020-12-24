Trump gives thumbs down to Cassidy-backed bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., was among the members of the bipartisan group that worked on the plan.

NEW ORLEANS — President Trump quickly panned the COVID relief bill, saying too many dollars are going elsewhere.

“This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military,” he said in a taped message Tuesday night he posted to his Twitter page.

The COVID relief is part of a massive 5,593-page document, but the $908 billion plan is not all that’s in the bill.

It’s combined with a $1.4 trillion plan that will fund the government through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

“It’s really two bills,” said WWL-TV political analyst and pollster Ron Faucheux.

He said that while the bill does send money to foreign countries and funds projects such as two new Smithsonian museums, that’s part of a clunky federal spending process.

“What Congress did … they combined the two together so they could get it done quicker and sort of push it through at the very end of the session before Christmas,” he said.

Among the funding in the COVID relief bill, there is $286 billion for unemployment insurance and direct payments to people, $325 billion for small businesses and $25 billion dollars for rental assistance.

Trump has demanded checks to people go from $600 to $2,000, a plan that Democrats approve of.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., was among the members of the bipartisan group that worked on the plan.

In a statement Wednesday, he wrote in part: “There is an urgent need in Louisiana to help families, small businesses and frontline workers who are suffering. … Though this legislation cannot restore all that has been lost, it puts our nation on track to recovery as we near the end of this pandemic.”

“It was a process that not everybody would think is the best way to run government,” Faucheux said.

Spokespeople for Cassidy, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie; and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, said they were unavailable Wednesday or did not reply to requests for comment about Trump’s statements.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.