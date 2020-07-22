Tulane building 13 temporary classrooms, 1 dining hall to help with social distancing

It’s not the way a school year normally starts, but these aren’t normal times," said Tulane University President Mike Fitts.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane students won’t find the quad a place to relax - at least anytime soon.

The green space is now a muddy construction site as crews rush to build 13 temporary classrooms and a dining hall before the fall semester begins on Aug.19.

It’s not the way a school year normally starts, but these aren’t normal times. “Everybody - everybody - in the world is sort of nervous about this new reality,” Tulane President Mike Fitts said.

He added that the university wasted no time trying to figure out how to open in the fall.

“Probably mid-to-late April we started thinking about it. Obviously it’s kicked into high gear of late.

”Signs about social distancing and wearing face coverings are common sights, and meeting spaces have been turned into classrooms. Chairs are spaced apart, and it’s clear they’re meant to stay there.

McAlister Auditorium will be used for large classes - but even there the chairs you can’t sit in seem to outnumber those you can.

Before returning to campus, everyone must get a COVID-19 test through the Tulane School of Medicine. Students who plan to live on campus must first show up to the Hyatt Regency to be tested, and they must get a negative result before they’ll be allowed to move into their dorm.

Students, faculty and staff will also be required to wear a face covering while on campus, unless they’re alone in an office or dorm room.

All courses will have in-person and online aspects to make sure classes aren’t overcrowded.Tulane is also extending time between classes so students and faculty aren’t crowding hallways.