4 Tulane fraternities, sororities suspended for alleged COVID violations; 2 more cleared

NEW ORLEANS — Four fraternities and sororities at Tulane University have been suspended as part of a crackdown on COVID-19 violators. Two others were suspended but have since been reinstated by the school, according to a report from the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The newspaper reported that University President Michael Fitts ordered the six Greek organizations be suspended after finding that large groups of students associated with them were gathering at bars and at off-campus parties.

Sigma Chi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta all remain under suspension for "reports of misconduct related to COVID-19 behavioral expectations," Tulane officials told the newspaper.

Alpha Epsilon Phi and Zeta Psi were placed on interim suspension last week, but have since been taken off suspension after an investigation.

Fitts said in a series of letters to students that all in-person student programs outside of classes would be suspended, and that students should limit themselves to their dorms or off-campus housing when not in class.

Tulane has reported 326 positive COVID-19 cases on its public dashboard since Jan. 4. Classes resumed Jan. 19, with about 4,000 students returning to on-campus dorms after an extended winter break.

