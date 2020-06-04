NEW ORLEANS — So far, 118 people in the New Orleans Police Department have felt the impact of the coronavirus. Thirty-six actually tested positive. Others self-quarantined after having symptoms or being in contact with someone who tested positive.

Now, there’s a new program that started today by local doctors to help the NOPD and other first responders.

While many of us are furloughed, working from home, or laid off of work, first responders have not stopped working on the front lines. It's work that puts them at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

So, starting Monday, Tulane healthcare workers are rolling out a new testing program for the men and women of NOPD, EMS, NOFD and Louisiana State Police. The Tulane Wellness Clinic is treating the men and women in uniform, virtually, by telemedicine visits. They are also offering them drive through testing.

"This was the first full day. We’re ramping up. We’re expecting to test up to 30-to-40 people a day," said Joe Esneault, Executive Director of Clinical Services at the Tulane School of Medicine.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs and no lines. That’s because officers, firefighters and paramedics go through their supervisors to schedule an appointment. And with the new on-site lab that opened last week at the Tulane School of Medicine, test results come back within hours.

"So they’re just grateful to know that they have it or don’t have this disease sooner so they can make plans in the future," Esneault said.

Doctors want to make sure the city’s first responders are back on the streets, fast.

"It’s the right thing to do. It’s an opportunity to help, help one another at this time," Esnault said. "I think having to live through Katrina, as many of us have, it’s an opportunity to give back."

So they can get back to their life-saving jobs.

Twenty-nine people at the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office tested positive. Sixteen more are waiting for their test results and 29 are in self-quarantine.

