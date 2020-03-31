NEW ORLEANS — Tulane School of Medicine’s student-run community clinics are rallying to support healthcare workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis.

Students built a regional donation hub to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

So far, they’ve collected 2,760 N95s, 6,830 face masks, 2,500 boxes of gloves and 4,941 gowns/coveralls and the donations are continuing to come in.

The group put out a call for donations to Tulane’s network of alumni and so far, they’ve collected more than $60,000 in donations to provide meals from local restaurants to hospital staff and help with childcare services for healthcare workers.

Donations don’t have to be in large quantities. They can be a single bottle of cleaner, a single package of wipes, one mask – everything helps.

If you’d like to help, reach out to the donation hotline at 504-988-3000 or email TulanePPE@GMail.com

