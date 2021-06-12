Tulane to ramp up testing after grad student tests positive for omicron variant

The university says the student is doing well, has been in isolation since first testing positive and all close contacts have been notified.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University says it will begin testing hundreds of students, staff and faculty a day for the next 7 to 10 days after the omicron variant was identified from a COVID test administered by a graduate student living off campus.

“This occurred last week and testing over the weekend, which includes sequencing, (which) confirmed it was in fact the omicron variant,” said Dr. David Mushatt with Tulane University School of Medicine.

The university says the student is doing well, has been in isolation since first testing positive and all close contacts have been notified. Tulane has now started testing about 2,500 students, faculty and staff a day to ensure there isn’t further spread.

“We are going to ramp it up this week through the remainder of December to see what the trends are and get a handle on it,” said Mushatt.

With the variant now reported in at least 17 states, Mushatt says this is not surprising.

The other reason he isn’t shocked has to do with the frequency of testing and the testing platform they use at Tulane. The tests they use give them the ability to sequence the new variant which means they are much more likely to detect it.

“My understanding is only two sites in Louisiana use this particular platform and Tulane is one of those,” said Mushatt. “And it allows us to detect almost immediately the omicron variant in someone whose PCR test is positive.”

While there is a great deal of unknown with omicron, including just how harmful it can be, the university says there is no reason for anyone to panic. And if anything changes, the schools say they are prepared.

“All the basic tools that are in our tool kit are being used here and so I remain optimistic that we will be able to keep up with any changes,” said Mushatt.