Tulane University is now able to distribute COVID vaccine to those that qualify

This effort comes as Louisiana reaches its second highest number of single day deaths reported since April of last year.

NEW ORLEANS — With approval from the state, Tulane University in New Orleans is now on the front lines of COVID-19 vaccination.

“When it became clear that the vaccine was available the question we asked was how can we help this distribution because it’s a huge challenge,” said University President Michael Fitts.

Early next week about 5,000 vaccines are expected to be on campus, straight from Pfizer.

“We have a lot of experience with a medical school and public health schools about how to protect the community,” said Fitts.

Fitts said those vaccines will be available to people who meet state guideline criteria and are connected to the university. That means faculty, students and staff within medical schools, campus health staff, food service and custodial workers and all employees over the age of 70.

“For us this is protecting the health and safety of the Tulane community and the greater New Orleans community of which we’re a part,” said Fitts.

Fitts said the hope is to eventually open vaccinations to anyone in accordance with state guidelines. That takes state approval.

“We’re talking to the city as well about ways in which we can assist everyone in getting the vaccine administered,” said Fitts.

This effort comes as Louisiana reaches its second highest number of single day deaths reported since April of last year. Friday there were 105. That’s equal to the number of seats inside the state House of Representatives, which the governor pointed out on twitter. With campus infrastructure already in place Fitts said it just made sense to take on the effort.

“There are obviously other institutions in this society that are in a position to help and I think everybody has got to step up to the plate in these circumstances,” said Fitts.

Circumstances university leaders hope will help usher in a wave of relief one vaccine at a time. Eligible faculty, state and students are being notified by the university about scheduling a time to get the vaccine. There will also be a process set up for monitoring everyone who gets the vaccine.