Tulane will require student to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the Fall semester

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University will require all students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before coming back to school for the Fall semester.

According to the university, student must submit proof of vaccination by July 15.

Students can also fill out a "Vaccine Declination Form" if they can not get the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons.

"For the sake of our city and campus, we implore each one of you – students, faculty, staff, contract workers and vendors – to receive your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible," the policy update from Tulane reads. "Increasing campus immunizations will reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help us all return more quickly to normal lives with less restrictions."