Tulane will require student to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the Fall semester

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University will require all students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before coming back to school for the Fall semester.
According to the university, student must submit proof of vaccination by July 15.
Students can also fill out a "Vaccine Declination Form" if they can not get the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons.
"For the sake of our city and campus, we implore each one of you – students, faculty, staff, contract workers and vendors – to receive your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible," the policy update from Tulane reads. "Increasing campus immunizations will reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help us all return more quickly to normal lives with less restrictions."
Tulane is the second university in New Orleans to require all students to be vaccinated for the upcoming semester, Xavier announced they will require all students to be vaccinate for the Fall semester last month.