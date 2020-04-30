NEW ORLEANS — Two twin brothers will celebrate their last day as high school seniors not with a party or friends, but by helping give life.

Kevin and Joe Sentilles are identical twins who tested positive for COVID-19 in March. It was a family fight, since their other brother, sister and mother also got it.

“Not only was I afraid for my own life, I was afraid they would be next,” their mother Nora Sentilles said.

Nora, who ended up in the hospital, is now battling the virus at home. Kevin and Joe have recovered though and plan to donate their plasma.

“Put yourself in the shoes of someone else who’s on the verge of dying from Coronavirus or who’s really sick from it,” Kevin Sentilles said.

Sure they’re nervous, but it was an easy decision. And a personal one.

"I sat there for a sec and it hit me that I might not have a twin if someone wouldn't have donated blood,” Joe said.

Kevin’s birth was complicated, but an anonymous plasma donation kept him alive.

“My blood was too thick and I was in the hospital for 17 days,” Kevin said.

"Thicker than what a normal baby should have,” his mother added. “the fastest quickest solution to help that problem was to get a plasma donation.”

On Friday, their health journey will got full circle when they give potentially life-saving plasma.

"Yeah, someone did save my life when I was younger which is really awesome and I'm thankful, but I don't know, that's just one thing someone can do in a time like this,” Kevin said.

As they prepare, there is some excitement knowing their small act could have huge benefits for those who need it.

“Later on in life they're going to realize that maybe eight people lived and beat Coronavirus and COVID-19 because of them," Nora said.

