Twitter account helps people find open vaccine appointments in Louisiana

The creator, a 20-year-old Stanford student, says the only reward for his creation is known more people are getting vaccinated.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is moving full speed ahead toward achieving herd immunity to COVID-19, and an automated Twitter bot could lead you to an open appointment for the vaccine.

David Witten, a 20-year-old Stanford Student, did a bit of programming and started a Twitter account called Louisiana Vaccine Alerts, or @LAVaxAlerts.

Witten is originally from Maryland, and the program was inspired by a friend in New Orleans who struggled to get an appointment.

“The actual final impetus of why I made this was my friend who works with k-12 students. And despite him being eligible, and being technologically proficient, he wasn’t able to find a vaccine appointment,” Witten said.

Louisiana Vaccine Alerts constantly combs for open vaccine appointments at chain pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and WalMart.

“Every minute, my program, it acts like a person. And it goes to the webpage and it just downloads the content on the web page. And from there, it can tell if there’s an appointment or not,” Witten said.

Next, his program automatically tweets out the location, address and direct link to sign up.

It’s a huge help to those newly eligible for the vaccine after the Governor’s big announcement Tuesday. Anyone 16-and-older with a list of pre-existing conditions can now sign up for a vaccine appointment.

Tuesday, after the governor’s announcement, phones were ringing off the hook at pharmacies across the state.

There are dozens of similar “appointment bots” that various people have developed in states and cities across the country.

Witten says he doesn’t make a dime for his program, but he has some happy followers.

“I got a few messages like, I’ve been checking vaccine appointments for days or weeks now and finally with your tool I was able to get something in my hometown in a few hours,” he said. “Messages like those are so, so rewarding.”

Louisiana Vaccine Alerts does not provide open appointment information for mass vaccination sites or appointments at independent pharmacies.

But Witten says he’s working on creating similar bots for chain pharmacies in Tennessee, Colorado and Illinois.

The only payback is helping strangers connect to a vaccine.