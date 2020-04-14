BATON ROUGE, La. —

Two upcoming election days in Louisiana, including the state’s presidential preference primary, have been pushed back again due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that the state’s presidential preference primary election will now be scheduled for July 11. A general election that had been set for July 25 has been rescheduled to August 15.

Edwards’ proclamation amended Tuesday said that a state of emergency continues to exist that would affect the electoral process and the election days must be rescheduled to protect the health and safety of voters in Louisiana.

The proclamation says the change of date was certified by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin who has the legal power to delay or reschedule an election in an emergency situation.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.