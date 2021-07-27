University of Holy Cross will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated

Holy Cross joins Loyola University, Dillard University, Xavier University and Tulane University locally in requiring the vaccine on campus.

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Holy Cross will require students, faculty and staff to be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming semester.

"A fully-vaccinated UHC campus community enables the best opportunity for a healthy return to high-quality face-to-face teaching and learning," University President Stanton F. McNeely III said.

Proof of vaccination will be required by Aug. 13. Instructions on how to submit that proof will be sent to community member soon, according to the school.

People who have one dose of a two-dose vaccine will be allowed on campus, but will be marked "partially compliant" until they get their second shot.

Students, faculty and staff can request an exemption from the vaccine requirement. However, they will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result once a week. Details on who can apply and how to apply for an exemption will be released "soon," according to the university.

To make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, call 1-855-453-0774 or visit the Louisiana Department of Health's website here.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,797 new cases and 20 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 169 more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than on Monday, bringing the total hospitalizations across the state to 1,390.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said 90 percent of those patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

"That's the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations since the end of March 2020, when we did not have vaccines for COVID," Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Edwards' office said.

The LDH said the latest update shows an increase in cases among all parts of the state and all age groups, with the largest shares among 18 to 29-year-olds and the Baton Rouge region.