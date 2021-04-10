Unvaccinated spouses will cost Ochnser employees more for health coverage

Insurance could go up for some Ochsner employees who wish to keep unvaccinated spouse on their insurance

NEW ORLEANS — Several employers are mandating workers get a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the state's largest health system is taking it a step further to try and encourage community vaccination.

Ochsner is putting pressure on not just employees to get vaccinated, but their significant others as well.

A new spousal COVID vaccine fee was recently announced to employees. Ochsner says starting in 2022, any unvaccinated spouse or domestic partner on the company's insurance policy will have to pay an additional $100/pay period. That could equate to about $2,400 annually.

Our interview request to Ochsner was met with a statement from President and CEO Warner Thomas.

It states:

“Each year, Ochsner Health evaluates health insurance and other benefits based on feedback from our employees and changes that impact benefits, services and costs. Our competitive benefits plans are one of many offerings that make Ochsner a top employer in the Gulf South.

One change to the upcoming 2022 healthcare benefits offering is a cost adjustment for adult dependents (spouses and domestic partners) who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. This fee is similar to what’s been in place for tobacco users and is in line with the benefits offered by many healthcare organizations and companies. This is not a mandate as non-employed spouses and domestic partners can choose to select a health plan outside of Ochsner Health offerings. As with our employee vaccination policy, spouses and domestic partners with medical and religious objections will be able to file exemption requests.

As a self-insured organization, we work hard every year to keep our health premiums low for our employees and their families. The reality is the cost of treating COVID-19, particularly for patients requiring intensive inpatient care, is expensive, and we spent more than $9 million on COVID care for those who are covered on our health plans over the last year. We know that COVID-19 vaccination dramatically reduces transmission, severity of symptoms, hospitalizations, and death. Approximately 90% of those hospitalized with COVID in our facilities have been unvaccinated since vaccines were approved in December 2020.

Widespread vaccination is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19, and we hope this change will encourage even more community members to get vaccinated. We encourage employees with questions about employee benefits to send questions directly to the Ochsner HR Solution Center.”

The fee is being met with mixed opinions, some even wondering if something like this is allowed. Tulane Associate Professor and Health Economist, Charles Stoecker, says it is.

"Ochsner is not a health insurance company. Ochsner is an employer and employers are given fairly broad permissions to charge different fees based on what people are doing to maintain their health," he said.

He says the fee does add up annually, however, when compared to about a $50,000 bill to treat COVID, Stoecker says Ochsner is well within their rights to add the extra cost.

"The company can impose these lots of requirements provided that's necessary for the operation of the business," he said.