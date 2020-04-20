VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, 80 million Economic Impact Payment checks go out by mail.

While stimulus checks have already gone out through direct deposit, this is the first round of stimulus checks going out by mail.

Postal service inspectors and Virginia Coronavirus Task Force will be out in full force.

“This is a top priority all the way at the top of our agency down," said Postal Service Inspector Michael Romano.

Romano said his team across Hampton Roads is ready for the deliveries.

"We’re going to be looking at some of the information on when these checks are coming through, increased patrols in the area," said Romano.

The post office has teamed up with the Virginia Coronavirus Task Force.

Romano said the mail will not be all dispersed on April 20, 2020. It will take a couple of months to get all the checks out.