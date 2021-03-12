280 Ochsner unvaccinated staff let go

Ochsner says "Team members with approved exemptions will undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear KN95 masks for added protection. "

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 300 Ochsner staff members are no longer employed by the hospital system after they decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ochsner management is not talking to the media about this situation, and won't say if those employees are involved in direct patient care or are more support staff and administrative workers.

Ochsner would only issue a statement with some numbers. It states that 280 Ochsner employees chose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine or request a religious or medical exemption.

Ochsner says 180 of those are "on-call" or "as needed" contract employees. The other 100 are full-time. Employees in good standing can return to their former jobs if they decide to comply with the mandate.

30,000 EMPLOYEES

-280 leaving

(180 as needed/100 full time)

-Can return if vaccinated

As of now, 99 percent of their 30,000 employees chose to comply with the health system's COVID rules.

OCHSNER EMPLOYEE VACCINE COMPLIANCE

(not including Monroe/Shreveport)

99%

But these numbers don't apply to Ochsner workers in Monroe and Shreveport. Some employees there, and also other Ochsner employees in Lafayette, about 80 total, who are against the mandate, are involved in two lawsuits. Those are being combined and heard by the Louisiana Supreme Court. Attorney Jimmy Faircloth, Junior is representing them.

“The exemptions are subject to being withdrawn at the whim of the employers, so the protection that we seek is what we think is a constitutional right under Louisiana law, which all someone has to do is invoke that right. They don't have to go through an exemption process with their employer,” Faircloth said.

That case will go before the Louisiana Supreme Court in New Orleans Tuesday, December 7.

“I would be surprised if the court didn't discuss the contours of the right to refuse medical treatment under Louisiana law, which would be applicable to all private employers and all individuals. So I fully expect the court to be asking questions with a view toward how this is going to impact every employee in the state of Louisiana,” said Faircloth.

In the past, Ochsner's CEO has said that rulings against mandates are inconsistent with Louisiana law and he is confident Ochsner will prevail.

In his latest statement Ochsner Health's President and CEO, Warner Thomas said:

"At Ochsner Health, we remain committed to prioritizing safety and minimizing risk for our co-workers, families and loved ones, and our actions during the COVID-19 pandemic reflect this promise."