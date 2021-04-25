About 50 shots given at Treme's vaccination event

"What drew me here was the crowd they had out here. I saw the tents and I said, let me go give it a try. And how do I feel? I feel great,"

NEW ORLEANS — The City Health Department held an outdoor vaccination event called 'Shots for shots" in Treme Sunday.

If a person got a vaccine shot then they would receive a coupon for a drink at Treme Hideaway or Kermit Ruffin's Mother-in-Law Lounge.

"We've got to work in the neighborhoods, almost block by block. I mean, that's real public health,"Dr. Jennifer Avegno, City Health Director.

The event drew more than 50 people including many who didn't plan on getting vaccinated Sunday.

"Treme Hideaway and Kermit both said absolutely, yes, anybody who wants a shot can come get a shot. We're all in this together," Dr. Jennifer Avegno, City Health Director.

Some people procrastinated but the walk-up event made it too easy to pass up.

"What drew me here was the crowd they had out here. I saw the tents and I said, let me go give it a try. And how do I feel? I feel great," Michael Bedney, Chalmette.

The attendees got the Moderna vaccine meaning most of today's recipients will be back for a second dose in 28 days.

"It makes me feel better around my family members knowing that they had the shot already and I'm just now getting it. So I feel better," Jackie Bates, New Orleans.