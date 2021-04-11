Can you get a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?

Health experts say yes

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - As people get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster, health experts are also encouraging them to get a flu shot. However, what are the guidelines when it comes to getting these two vaccines at the same time?

Peak flu season is right around the corner, and health experts say it's unknown what it'll look like.

"Hopefully we'll have low flu activity this year, but it's possible we'll have a lot more activity," said Dr. Fred Lopez with LSU Health Infectious Diseases.

The number of cases reported during the last flu season is notable. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), from September 2020 to May 2021, more than 1,600 people in the United States tested positive for the flu. The season before that, the CDC estimates 39 million became infected.

"We had the lowest flu activity on record which started in 1997, last year," said Dr. Lopez. "Probably because of COVID-19 interventions and as a result the lowest reported flu activity since 1997."

The CDC also says a record number of vaccines were administered last season. With fears the flu may hit hard this go around, health experts say it's vital people get protected.

"Everyone is at risk for the flu and potential complications and anyone 6 months and older should get their flu vaccine," recommended Dr. Lopez.

However, now with COVID-19 shots and boosters in play, is it safe to get that and a flu shot at the same time?

"Initially when COVID-19 vaccines became available, out of an abundance of caution, the recommendations were not to get a vaccine two weeks before or two weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Lopez said. "However, now that we learned a little more about these vaccines, and seeing they're similar to other vaccines that get administered at the same time, the CDC has come out with a recommendation that you can receive both at the same time."

That goes for anyone of any age who's eligible for both vaccines. Side effects are also the same whether or not the shots are given at the same time. So really, it's up to you, on how you want to do it.

"And if you haven't gotten one or the other yet, I highly recommend you do that," suggested Dr. Lopez.