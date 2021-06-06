City of Love Church, Walgreens and Uber partnered together to distribute vaccinations

"We knew it was important to be able to bring people to a place where they could easily get vaccinated," said Pastor Lester Love, City of Love Church.

NEW ORLEANS — Just outside the City of Love Church, It's one step closer to normal as people get their covid vaccines ahead of Sunday services.

"It was perfect. We are at church so why not?" said Tarrunza Richard, New Orleans resident.

The church teamed with Walgreens for the shots and Uber to offer free rides. The purpose of the event is simple, create an easy and convenient place for folks to the vaccine.

"We knew it was important to be able to bring people to a place where they could easily get vaccinated," said Pastor Lester Love, City of Love Church.

"Where ever there is convenience..there is no need for an excuse," said Fran Love, City of Love Church.

An additional mission of the event is to create a space where people of color can have access to the shot. A December survey showed 40 percent of black people said they would not get the coronavirus vaccine.

"We need to understand where those fears come from and be empathetic towards that because those fears are real," said Robyn Williams, Walgreens.

There are a number of historic reasons for the apprehensions. Overcoming these barriers starts with having a conversation about the facts.

"We want to make sure our community has the facts. We want to educate we want to inform," said Robyn Williams, Walgreens

"I was one of the people initially...I needed more information about the vaccine but as I learned more and understand it wasn't just about me but it was also about my wife, my family and my community it was easy for me to make the decision," said Pastor Lester Love.

Families said they got the vaccine for similar reasons.

"It's important to us. Not only are we doing it for ourselves but are doing it for the community and people we are around on a daily basis."

Walgreens is looking to partner with other businesses and churches in the area. They said they these events make a huge difference in overcoming the virus.