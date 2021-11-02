COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Walmart

The site is back up and running after experiencing technical issues on Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla — Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are now available through Walmart.

You can now log on to the Walmart vaccine site, create an account, and then enter your zip code to see which stores around you are offering the vaccine.

Once a store is selected, the site will check your eligibility to receive the vaccine and allow you to book an open time slot.

In addition to Walmart, COVID-19 vaccines are offered at Winn-Dixie and Publix as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

You can find a list of Walmart pharmacies administering vaccines here and the list of Sam's Club pharmacies here. Being a Sam's Club member is not required to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.