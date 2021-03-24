Louisiana opens up COVID vaccine to everyone 16 & up starting Monday

Governor John Bel Edwards said the supply coming to the state is increasing greatly.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Every Louisiana resident age 16 and above can receive a COVID vaccine, regardless of their health condition, starting Monday, March 29, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday.

Edwards said the increase in the supply of the vaccine coming in to the state is allowing the move.

"The president set a goal of May 1 to have all adults eligible," Edwards said. "I thought we could beat that goal. I didn't realize we would get there quite this soon.

"Come Monday, no one needs to know if they are eligible," he added. "They just need to know their age."

Edwards said that next week the state will receive 26,000 additional doses of vaccine from Johnson and Johnson and 14,000 additional Pfizer shots.