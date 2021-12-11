Family speaks after children participate in Pfizer vaccine trial

When asked if they'd do it again, they say they would in a heartbeat.

NEW ORLEANS — The pandemic has been so hard on so many, especially children. So when Ochsner Health announced they were looking for kids for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial, one New Orleans family didn't hesitate.

Six-year-old, Ellie, may have been shy for our interview, but don't be fooled. Because she is one brave little girl.

"She was an absolute champ," said her mom, Erin Biro. "I don't think there was one tear shed throughout the whole process."

Ellie is one of about 75 children who participated locally in Pfizer's global COVID-19 Vaccine Trial for five to eleven-year-olds. Her parents, also healthcare workers, knew it was the right choice.

"We ultimately felt comfortable because we took the vaccine ourselves first," said Erin. "We had mild side effects but no significant or long-lasting side effects, so we felt good with that, the safety data, and that the experience would be similar."

Ellie got her first dose in June, followed by another three weeks later.

"She definitely didn't like the needles, the shot, or the blood draw, but who does? Especially kids."

The trial was blind, so Ellie didn't know if she got the actual vaccine or not. However, recently she found out it was a placebo. Still, for Ellie, it was all about helping others.

"It was definitely disappointing but at the end of the day, the reason we did this is because we believe in science and science needs a control group," her mom said. "And so it was because Ellie was in the trial, and now we know she was part of the control group that Pfizer had a group to compare their vaccine against."

It also didn't stop Ellie from going back and rolling up her sleeve again. She got her first 'real' dose Thursday. And as Ellie waits for the second shot, her four-year-old brother and now 18-month-old sister wait to see the results of their Pfizer vaccine trials.

"As a mom, I'd never do anything to hurt my kids I would only do something that has a benefit for them and would protect them and I truly believe this vaccine is just that," Erin said.

And even after everything, Ellie is high-fiving and smiling. And she says she'd do it again to help give others a shot at a bit of normalcy.

Ochsner is hosting a vaccination event Saturday, November 13th from 10am-4 p.m. at City Park. It'll be held at 33 Dreyfous Drive in front of City Putt Miniature Golf Course.