For wide-ranging reasons, more people are getting COVID shots in Louisiana

According to the Louisiana Department of Health more than 84,000 people have received a COVID vaccine since last Thursday.

A steady stream of people filed into the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday for the Saints Countdown to Kickoff Vaccine Drive.

It was a shot for a shot at winning two tickets to a future Saints game. Tickets would be nice, but people had their own reasons for finally going sleeves up. Cyril Montgomery wanted to set an example for his kids.

“With the vast spike in COVID-19, I felt as though it’s my duty and my obligation to get this taken care of,” Montgomery said.

New mandates in New Orleans convinced Elon Commadore to put aside his fears.

“You can’t go into public restaurants and public places without having your vaccination cards, so I want to make sure I had my shots so I wouldn’t have a problem when I go out somewhere,” Commadore said.

Rene Minor said now that the vaccine is nearing full FDA approval, it was time.

“Also, I came in support of a friend,” Minor said. “She was nervous about getting it also.”

Terrence Cordova wanted to keep his job.

“Since (the virus) has been kicking up, it’s been mandated for certain jobs,” Cordova said. “Me personally, I like my job.”

Kiana Terrell at Ochsner Health said with the more contagious delta variant surging, fear of getting COVID has been a motivating factor.

“I think over the past month we’ve seen a doubling of volume for vaccines which is super exciting for us,” Terrell said.

The Smoothie King Center is just one of more than a dozen Ochsner vaccination sites across the gulf south participating in the Saints Countdown to Kickoff event. In Louisiana, close to 47 percent of the state’s population has now received at least one COVID shot.