Here's how to sign up for Louisiana's COVID-19 Vaccine $1 Million Lottery

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a chance to win $100,000 every week starting in July and a grand prize of $1 million at the end of the month.
To register for Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, visit ShotAtAMillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.
To be eligible for the grand prize, you must be 18 years old or older. Louisiana residents ages 12-17 are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.
The program will begin weekly drawings on Friday for $100,000 prizes and $100,000 scholarships starting on July 9th. The deadline to sign up for the first drawing is July 9.
The grand prize drawing will happen on August 4th.
Don’t have your COVID-19 vaccine yet? Here’s how to find a vaccine provider near you.