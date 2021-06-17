Here's how to sign up for Louisiana's COVID-19 Vaccine $1 Million Lottery

Louisiana residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a chance to win $100,000 every week and a grand prize of $1 million.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a chance to win $100,000 every week starting in July and a grand prize of $1 million at the end of the month.

To register for Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, visit ShotAtAMillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.

To be eligible for the grand prize, you must be 18 years old or older. Louisiana residents ages 12-17 are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

The program will begin weekly drawings on Friday for $100,000 prizes and $100,000 scholarships starting on July 9th. The deadline to sign up for the first drawing is July 9.

The grand prize drawing will happen on August 4th.