1% of Louisiana has completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Hospitalizations, which have recently dropped to the lowest level since late December, rose slightly on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — One percent of Louisiana’s population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.

Nearly 47,000 people across the state have completed the vaccine series, according to figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health. Another 264,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

Louisiana reported an additional 31 deaths and 2,654 new cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations, which have recently dropped to the lowest level since late December, rose slightly on Monday. In total, 1,646 COVID-19 positive patients were hospitalized across the state.

The Louisiana numbers are similar to a national trend. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the U.S. has fallen to about 110,000 from a high of 132,000 on Jan. 7.

Who Can Get the COVID-19 Vaccine in Louisiana?

The first round of vaccines in Louisiana (Phase 1A) is being given to hospital personnel, residents and staff of nursing home/long-term care facilities and frontline responders to serve as vaccinators (emergency medical services, fire personnel, and law enforcement).

As of January 4, 2021, the vaccine is available in a very limited amount to any and all of the following groups (Phase 1B, Tier 1):

Persons ages 70 years or older in the community,

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and recipients,

Home health service providers and recipients,

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Click HERE for Vaccine Locations.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...