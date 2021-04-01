List: Southeast Louisiana pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines

The following list includes parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area.

NEW ORLEANS — People 70 and over and more healthcare workers will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting on Monday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement last week that the state will be offering a limited number of doses at more than 100 pharmacies chosen across the state. Starting Monday, this network of pharmacies will start to receive limited doses of the Moderna vaccine. Seniors 70 and older and certain health care workers will be able to make an appointment at one of the participating pharmacies to get the first of the two-shot vaccine.

The following is constantly changes and includes parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area. The full list of pharmacies across Louisiana is available on the Louisiana Department of Health website.

Region 1 (Southshore)

Walgreens #7415 100 W Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

100 W Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Kenner (504) 464-8250 - 200 W Esplanade Avenue, Kenner

(504) 464-8250 - 200 W Esplanade Avenue, Kenner Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake Terrace (504) 226-2033 - 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard, New Orleans

(504) 226-2033 - 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard, New Orleans Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness West Bank (504) 595-8180 - 2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

(504) 595-8180 - 2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna A-1 Pharmacy Metairie, LLC (504) 875-2330 - 3501 Severn Avenue, Metairie

(504) 875-2330 - 3501 Severn Avenue, Metairie Broad Avenue Pharmacy (504) 309-4384 - 1400 N Broad Street, New Orleans

(504) 309-4384 - 1400 N Broad Street, New Orleans Carr Drugs #1 (504) 367-5724 - 3500 Holiday Drive, New Orleans

(504) 367-5724 - 3500 Holiday Drive, New Orleans Comeaux Pharmacy (504) 305-1745 - 2305 West Esplanade Avenue, Kenner

(504) 305-1745 - 2305 West Esplanade Avenue, Kenner Crescent City Pharmacy (504) 267-4100 - 2240 Simon Bolivar Avenue, New Orleans

(504) 267-4100 - 2240 Simon Bolivar Avenue, New Orleans Delta Drugs of Port Sulphur (504) 564-3141 - 27136 Highway 23, Port Sulphur

(504) 564-3141 - 27136 Highway 23, Port Sulphur Michoud Pharmacy (504) 435-1422 - 4646 Michoud Boulevard, New Orleans

(504) 435-1422 - 4646 Michoud Boulevard, New Orleans NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Metairie (504) 835-6060 - 1107 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie

(504) 835-6060 - 1107 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3 (504) 242-1100 - 10200 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans

(504) 242-1100 - 10200 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans Westbank Pharmacy (504) 340-0777 - 3709 Westbank Expressway, Harvey

Region 3 (Bayou / River Parishes)

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Destrehan (985) 240-4610 - 13100 River Road, Destrehan

(985) 240-4610 - 13100 River Road, Destrehan Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness St Anne (985) 297-6016 - 108 Acadia Park Drive, Raceland

(985) 297-6016 - 108 Acadia Park Drive, Raceland Medicine Shoppe #1030 (985) 652-1245 - 70 Dominican Drive, LaPlace

(985) 652-1245 - 70 Dominican Drive, LaPlace NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Destrehan (985) 307-0800 - 3001 Ormond Boulevard, Destrehan

(985) 307-0800 - 3001 Ormond Boulevard, Destrehan Peoples Drug Store (985) 873-8526 - 7869 Main Street, Houma

(985) 873-8526 - 7869 Main Street, Houma Pharmacy Express (985) 873-0100 - 1963 Prospect Boulevard, Houma

(985) 873-0100 - 1963 Prospect Boulevard, Houma Willow Bark Pharmacy #2 (985) 633-2275 - 606 Highway 20, Thibodaux

(985) 633-2275 - 606 Highway 20, Thibodaux Wolfe's Pharmacy (985) 594-5821 - 5458 Highway 56, Chauvin

Region 9 (Northshore)

Albertsons/Savon #714 1801 W Thomas Street, Hammond

1801 W Thomas Street, Hammond Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Covington (985) 871-2549 - 1000 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington

(985) 871-2549 - 1000 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Slidell Memorial (985) 639-3726 - 1051 Gause Boulevard, Slidell

(985) 639-3726 - 1051 Gause Boulevard, Slidell Baham Pharmacy & Wellness (985) 273-5099 - 3916 Highway 22, Mandeville

(985) 273-5099 - 3916 Highway 22, Mandeville Bernard's Family Pharmacy (225) 667-4286 - 34876 Highway 1019, Denham Springs

(225) 667-4286 - 34876 Highway 1019, Denham Springs Chris' Pharmacy & Gifts of Port Vincent, LLC (225) 698-6888 - 18590 Highway 16, Port Vincent

(225) 698-6888 - 18590 Highway 16, Port Vincent Creel's Family Pharmacy, LLC (985) 848-5555 - 26496 Highway 62, Franklinton

(985) 848-5555 - 26496 Highway 62, Franklinton Floyd's Family Pharmacy (985) 386-2232 - 1625 Highway 51, North Ponchatoula

(985) 386-2232 - 1625 Highway 51, North Ponchatoula Greensburg Family Pharmacy (225) 222-4279 - 6166 Highway 10, Greensburg

(225) 222-4279 - 6166 Highway 10, Greensburg John's Pharmacy in Albany, LLC (225) 567-1921 - 29148 S. Montpelier Avenue, Albany

(225) 567-1921 - 29148 S. Montpelier Avenue, Albany Miley Meds Pharmacy, LLC (985) 256-7222 - 64288 Highway 41, Pearl River

(985) 256-7222 - 64288 Highway 41, Pearl River Schilling Pharmacy (985) 229-2501 210 Avenue G, Kentwood

(985) 229-2501 210 Avenue G, Kentwood Springfield Drug Store (225) 294-5045 - 31696 Highway 22, Springfield

(225) 294-5045 - 31696 Highway 22, Springfield Medicine Shoppe #0025 (985) 643-7894 - 999 Robert Boulevard, Slidell

