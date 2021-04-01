List: Southeast Louisiana pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines

NEW ORLEANS — People 70 and over and more healthcare workers will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting on Monday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement last week that the state will be offering a limited number of doses at more than 100 pharmacies chosen across the state. Starting Monday, this network of pharmacies will start to receive limited doses of the Moderna vaccine. Seniors 70 and older and certain health care workers will be able to make an appointment at one of the participating pharmacies to get the first of the two-shot vaccine.
The following is constantly changes and includes parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area. The full list of pharmacies across Louisiana is available on the Louisiana Department of Health website.
Region 1 (Southshore)
- Walgreens #7415 100 W Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Kenner (504) 464-8250 - 200 W Esplanade Avenue, Kenner
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake Terrace (504) 226-2033 - 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard, New Orleans
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness West Bank (504) 595-8180 - 2500 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna
- A-1 Pharmacy Metairie, LLC (504) 875-2330 - 3501 Severn Avenue, Metairie
- Broad Avenue Pharmacy (504) 309-4384 - 1400 N Broad Street, New Orleans
- Carr Drugs #1 (504) 367-5724 - 3500 Holiday Drive, New Orleans
- Comeaux Pharmacy (504) 305-1745 - 2305 West Esplanade Avenue, Kenner
- Crescent City Pharmacy (504) 267-4100 - 2240 Simon Bolivar Avenue, New Orleans
- Delta Drugs of Port Sulphur (504) 564-3141 - 27136 Highway 23, Port Sulphur
- Michoud Pharmacy (504) 435-1422 - 4646 Michoud Boulevard, New Orleans
- NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Metairie (504) 835-6060 - 1107 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie
- St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3 (504) 242-1100 - 10200 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans
- Westbank Pharmacy (504) 340-0777 - 3709 Westbank Expressway, Harvey
Region 3 (Bayou / River Parishes)
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Destrehan (985) 240-4610 - 13100 River Road, Destrehan
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness St Anne (985) 297-6016 - 108 Acadia Park Drive, Raceland
- Medicine Shoppe #1030 (985) 652-1245 - 70 Dominican Drive, LaPlace
- NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Destrehan (985) 307-0800 - 3001 Ormond Boulevard, Destrehan
- Peoples Drug Store (985) 873-8526 - 7869 Main Street, Houma
- Pharmacy Express (985) 873-0100 - 1963 Prospect Boulevard, Houma
- Willow Bark Pharmacy #2 (985) 633-2275 - 606 Highway 20, Thibodaux
- Wolfe's Pharmacy (985) 594-5821 - 5458 Highway 56, Chauvin
Region 9 (Northshore)
- Albertsons/Savon #714 1801 W Thomas Street, Hammond
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Covington (985) 871-2549 - 1000 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Slidell Memorial (985) 639-3726 - 1051 Gause Boulevard, Slidell
- Baham Pharmacy & Wellness (985) 273-5099 - 3916 Highway 22, Mandeville
- Bernard's Family Pharmacy (225) 667-4286 - 34876 Highway 1019, Denham Springs
- Chris' Pharmacy & Gifts of Port Vincent, LLC (225) 698-6888 - 18590 Highway 16, Port Vincent
- Creel's Family Pharmacy, LLC (985) 848-5555 - 26496 Highway 62, Franklinton
- Floyd's Family Pharmacy (985) 386-2232 - 1625 Highway 51, North Ponchatoula
- Greensburg Family Pharmacy (225) 222-4279 - 6166 Highway 10, Greensburg
- John's Pharmacy in Albany, LLC (225) 567-1921 - 29148 S. Montpelier Avenue, Albany
- Miley Meds Pharmacy, LLC (985) 256-7222 - 64288 Highway 41, Pearl River
- Schilling Pharmacy (985) 229-2501 210 Avenue G, Kentwood
- Springfield Drug Store (225) 294-5045 - 31696 Highway 22, Springfield
- Medicine Shoppe #0025 (985) 643-7894 - 999 Robert Boulevard, Slidell
