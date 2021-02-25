Live at 2 pm: Governor Edwards update on COVID response, vaccinations

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped below 700 on Tuesday, as the state adds to its streak of days with declining hospitalizations.

NEW ORLEANS — With Louisiana's current COVID emergency order set to expire next Wednesday, Governor Edwards will address the media to update the state's response to COVID, the latest numbers and an update on vaccine distribution.

The press conference is set for 2 pm.

Louisiana is currently in a Modified Phase-2 plan that Edwards extended right before Mardi Gras over concern that the holiday could become another super spreader event.

“Our conduct should not change in the foreseeable future,” Gov. Edwards said at the time. “Please, be very smart and very courteous about how you act and please wear your mask, distance, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are sick, protect the vulnerable and, when you are able to do so, get vaccinated.”

Edwards is most likely to announce any change sometime early next week when there is a better indication if there has been a spike in cases.

However, recent numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health indicate that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending downward markedly in recent weeks.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 687 people were hospitalized across the state the day before. Of those patients, 102 required ventilators. The figure is at its lowest level since Nov. 12 as the virus’ third surge through the state was first starting.