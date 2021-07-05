Local school steps in to help get students/people vaccinated

Those who got the shot say the convenience of the event made all the difference

KENNER, La. — NEW ORLEANS - Students at Kenner Discovery rolled up their sleeves Friday to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The school partnered with Ochsner to host the vaccination event, which allowed students, their families or anyone in the area to get a shot. Those who participated say the event helped make a difference and get more people vaccinated.

You could feel the excitement outside Kenner Discovery Friday, as student by student, and neighbor by neighbor got their first COVID vaccine dose.

"I feel great, feel happy," said Martin Tabora, a senior. "I got it to protect my family, encourage younger generations that look up to me, whether it's underclassmen, or my younger brother or little cousins."

"I guess it means going back to sort of normal," said Madison Held, a junior.

"Simple," described Christopher Hartley. "They talked to you, they gave you an information sheet about it, they told you things to do and not to do, they were gentle nice and quick."

People who came out to this vaccination event say not only was it beneficial but it was super convenient something school officials as well as other officials say is extremely important when it comes to getting more people vaccinated.

"What I'm hearing is vaccines should be within a one-mile radius of people's homes," said Patty Glaser. "That they would be more likely to get the vaccine."

Patty Glaser is the Head of School. She says hosting a vaccination event just made sense.

"As a child I got a polio vaccine in a sugar cube in my school cafeteria and that made me think, you know, we need to host something at school," she said. "Schools are anchors in a community, they're anchors of trust in a community."

Turnout was steady. About 50 to 60 students participated, and cars filled with family and even some neighbors lined up around the parking lot.

"I think it's very convenient for us because we don't have to go all over the place to get our shots we can walk right out of school and get it," said Held.

"Trust your gut," said Tabora. "If you feel it's right for you get it. If not, do some research and make a decision from there."

And with participants now halfway to full protection, they're already breathing some relief, knowing they're playing a part in putting this pandemic behind us.