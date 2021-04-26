Louisiana now has more vaccine than people that want it

Dr. Sraif-Bourgeois says we need at least 70 to 75 percent of us vaccinated to have herd immunity, but at the current rate, the state is not going to get there by fall football season or the October Jazz Fest.



According to the Louisiana Department of Health, fewer people are getting a vaccine. Doses are sitting on shelves and fewer are being ordered. Just less than a third of people in the state have gotten at least one shot. That puts Louisiana at the bottom in the U.S. Only our neighbors, Mississippi and Alabama lag behind. LSU Health's Dr. Lucio Miele says the unvaccinated give the virus millions of people to infect, so it can outsmart the protection others got from the vaccine.



“The more viruses you have, the more likely it is that a change is going to happen by chance that makes the virus worse. It's just like if you buy a hundred million lottery tickets, it's more likely you'll hit the jackpot, than if you only buy 10,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, Professor and Department Head, LSU School of Medicine, Department of Genetics, and Assistant Dean for Translational Science.



Dr. Jennifer Avegno says you will start seeing strategy change. Instead of big mass vaccination sites, expect to see more neighborhood events, mailers coming from the state and recorded calls from regional health officials.



“Even though this doesn't get us thousands of people a day, this is where we need to be. We got to work in the neighborhoods, almost block by block. I mean, that's real public health,” said New Orleans City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.



The next step could be one house, and one arm at a time.