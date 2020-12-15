x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Vaccine

Louisiana superintendent: Prioritize vaccine on schools staff

Next up are people who live and work at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Credit: AP
A staff member with the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System receives a shot with the first batch of Pfizer Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s education superintendent is asking Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health leaders to prioritize childcare workers and school teachers, staff and bus drivers when divvying up future vaccine shipments. 

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told Louisiana's education board Tuesday that's an estimated 166,000 employees at daycare centers, pre-K programs and K-12 schools. 

Louisiana started coronavirus immunizations Monday for hospital workers. Next up are people who live and work at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. 

Edwards has said he largely intends to follow the recommendations of scientific experts that advise the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That advisory group hasn’t set its second phase guidance yet.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020