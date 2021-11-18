Louisiana Supreme Court to consider Ochsner vaccine mandates

Cases involving Ochsner Health employees in the Shreveport and Lafayette areas have been consolidated by the state's highest court.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's Supreme Court will hear arguments next month on whether the state's largest health care provider can require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A hearing is set for Dec. 7.