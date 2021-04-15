More than 1 million people in Louisiana have been vaccinated against COVID-19

About 80 percent of Louisiana residents aged 70 years or older have received the vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — More than a million people in Louisiana have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease, new figures published by the state's health department show on Thursday show.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 30 percent of the state's population has started or completed its vaccine series. About 80 percent of Louisiana residents aged 70 years or older have received the vaccine.

All Louisianans older than 15 can get the vaccine either at a community vaccination event or at one of the more than 2,200 providers of the vaccine across the state.

Lousiana's Region 1 leads the state with a 27% vaccination rate. That region includes New Orleans, 29%, St. Bernard, 17%, Jefferson, 26%, and Plaquemines Parish, 23%.

St. Tammany Parish's vaccination rate was 25%; St. Charles Parish 23%.

More women in Louisiana are getting vaccinated, making 58% of those who have been completely vaccinated.