Louisiana vaccine lottery: Shreveport man, New Orleans teenager win $100,000 prizes

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health announced the fourth round of winners of the Shot at a Million $100,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery on Friday.
The state’s health department said Coty Hemperley, a resident of Shreveport, won the fourth $100,000 cash prize. Also, Nevada Charity a New Orleans resident won the fourth $100,000 scholarship.
“Coty and Nevada are great examples of young people who understand the importance of taking the necessary steps to protect themselves, their families and communities from this terrible virus,” Gov. Edwards said. “It is even more important now because of this dangerous fourth wave of the delta variant that is causing so much illness among our citizens and especially our younger population. We need more Louisianans age 12 and up to follow their example and get vaccinated as soon as possible. We’ve seen far too many stories of children, teenagers and young adults being diagnosed with COVID-19, suffering greatly and being hospitalized. Most of them are unvaccinated. We have the power to turn this around by getting a vaccine and wearing a mask indoors to slow the transmission. Let’s work together to end this.”
Louisiana residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were eligible to win a $100,000 cash prize every week in July, and a grand prize drawing of $1 million happening at the end of the month.
Children between the ages of 12 and 17 who have gotten at least one dose were eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.
The winners of the $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships will be announced on Friday, Aug. 13. The deadline to register for the grand prize was July 31.
