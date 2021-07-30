New Orleans man, Lafayette teenager win third round of Louisiana's Shot at a Million Lottery

Louisiana will hold one more weekly drawing. The deadline to enter next week's drawing is at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health announced the third round of winners of the Shot at a Million $100,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery on Friday.

The state's health department said Stephen Curry, a resident of New Orleans, won the third of four $100,000 cash prizes. Also, Jacob Ardoin, a Lafayette resident, won the third of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Louisiana residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win a $100,000 cash prize every week in July, with a grand prize drawing of $1 million happening at the end of the month.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 who have gotten at least one dose are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Louisiana will hold one more weekly drawing. The deadline to enter next week's drawing is at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 30. To register for Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, visit ShotAtAMillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511. Registration for the program will continue through Saturday, July 31.

The winners of the final weekly drawing will be announced on Friday, Aug. 6. The winners of the $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships will be announced on Friday, Aug. 13.

“Congratulations to both Stephen and Jacob for not only winning this week’s prizes but most importantly for getting vaccinated to help protect themselves, their families and communities,” Gov. Edwards said. “What they have done is so important. With this dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19, we need more Louisianans starting at age 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Many of our hospitals statewide are either at or near capacity, many people are getting incredibly sick and deaths continue to rise. It does not have to be this way, and we have the ability to do something about it. This pandemic is largely among the unvaccinated. The best and most effective way we can get a handle on this emergency health crisis is by getting vaccinated.”

