Louisiana's first $100,000 vaccine lottery drawing: last chance to enter

To register for Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, visit ShotAtAMillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking to take your "Shot At A Million," Friday is the last day to register for the first drawing for cash prizes.

Louisiana residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win a $100,000 cash prize every week starting in July and a grand prize of $1 million at the end of the month.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 who have gotten at least one dose are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

The deadline to register for the sweepstakes is 11:59 p.m. on Friday. To register for Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, visit ShotAtAMillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.

The first prize drawing will be on July 14, and a winner will be announced at a later time. The $1 million grand prize drawing will happen on August 4.

Don’t have your COVID-19 vaccine yet? Here’s how to find a vaccine provider near you.