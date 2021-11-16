LSU drops mask mandate, ends restrictions for on-campus events

The university said that quarantine protocols and testing of unvaccinated individuals will remain unchanged.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University announced that it will lift its indoor mask mandate at its Baton Rouge campus "effective immediately," and will end restrictions on on-campus events.

LSU President William F. Tate made the announcement in an email sent to students and staff on Tuesday.

"Let me first say this would not be possible without the cooperation of the entire LSU community," Tate told students. "The vast majority of you chose to be vaccinated in numbers rarely seen at other universities, and you were diligent in adhering to the protocols we put in place to ensure the health and safety of our university family."

Tate added that the university was moving forward "with confidence, but with caution." He said the decision to end the mask mandate was made after talking with doctors, epidemiologists, engineers, and biomedical researchers from across Louisiana.

"We will continue to carefully monitor trends, and these protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns, number of cases, or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly," Tate said.

The university said that quarantine protocols and testing of unvaccinated individuals will remain unchanged.