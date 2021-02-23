Morial Convention Center to become mass vaccination site

The dates are not set at this time, but the center would be opened once the supplies of vaccines to the state increase.

NEW ORLEANS — The Morial Convention Center will be partially transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination super site.

LCMC CEO Greg Feirn told the Eyewitness Morning News that the site would be up and running once the supply of vaccines to the state is increased.

He said the massive site would allow for very little waiting, with people getting in and out quickly.

“We’ll have convenient parking. There’s access to RTA. We’ll be working with transportation entities to make sure that all members of the community can reach this site and it is designed, just because of its sheer size, to be a very efficient operation,” he said.