Ninth Ward vaccination event encourages residents of all ages to get the COVID vaccine

NEW ORLEANS — Homemade barbecue with a side of antibodies was on the menu in the Lower 9th Ward Friday afternoon.

At 9th Ward NENA, which helps residents with real estate and financial literacy, the Lower Nine COVID-19 Response Team was handing out plates from The Smoking Oyster, boxes of groceries from Second Harvest, and COVID-19 vaccines with help from LCMC and Xavier University.

“Misinformation has been given out to a whole lot of people, so we’re trying to just give information so that they know that it’s ok to take the COVID shot,” said Debra McHenry, of NENA.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health Data, less than 30 percent of the lower ninth ward is fully vaccinated. That’s one of the lowest rates in the city, which, as a whole, is about 40-percent fully vaccinated.

“I think a lot of it is access more so than hesitancy. We’re here in the 9th ward. One person came by, said they went to one place that required an appointment, so they just left. And they drove over here,” said Ron Mazier, Executive Director of NENA.

This is one of many mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics popping up all over the city, in the push toward herd immunity.

This three-hour clinic got about 20 people their first dose. Many of them, young people, like 24-year-old Jared West, who found out about the event on Instagram.

“Can’t pass up free food,” joked West.

“A lot of young kids are taking their time on it, but like I said, that’s their decision, and I made my decision and that’s what I wanted to do, so I got it done.”

His age group has been one of the hardest to reach.

LDH Data shows just 18 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds are fully vaccinated in Louisiana.

It’s a troubling statistic, considering experts say 18-29-year-olds are more likely to spread the virus without having symptoms.