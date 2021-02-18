Ochsner delays 500 scheduled COVID vaccine appointments due to supply issues

A spokesperson said that the delayed appointments impact first-dose Moderna appointments at Ochsner retail pharmacies in select areas.

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner says that 500 COVID vaccine appointments are being delayed due to shipment issues associated with the severe weather across much of the United States.

The affected appointments are in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Bayou areas.

A spokesperson said that the delayed appointments impact first-dose Moderna appointments at Ochsner retail pharmacies in select areas.

It does not impact people with appointments to receive their second doses or appointments scheduled at Ochsner clinics and hospitals.

Katie Fauquier, the public relations director for Ochsner Health said that the people impacted will be contacted directly and added to a priority wait list to be rescheduled as soon as additional vaccine arrives.

The announcement by Ochsner is in contrast to what was said earlier in the day Wednesday. Ochsner and LCMC told Eyewitness News that they had no plans to cancel or change appointments this week.

The Arctic blast is affecting shipments of the COVID vaccine, causing delays out of two shipping hubs, the FedEx facility in Memphis, and UPS facility in Louisville.