Panel rejects putting COVID shot on required school shot list, Gov. Edwards plans to overrule

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana legislative panel has rejected a proposed state rule requiring school children to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Governor John Bel Edwards intends to overrule that objection.

Monday, the House Health and Welfare committee voted 13-2, not to allow the vaccination requirement. Members heard from dozens of speakers, mostly against the idea. State Attorney General Jeff Landry led the opposition

"This proposed rule has no merit and it’s ill-advised,” Landry said. “It makes policy and mandates vaccines.”

Landry was joined by anti-vax activist Robert Kennedy, Jr. He told the committee the COVID shot "is the deadliest vaccine ever made."

“What the long-term injury we cause from this, we will never know,” Kennedy said.

Children’s Hospital New Orleans Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kline listened to the hearing.

“I can’t get inside Robert Kennedy’s head to know what motivates him,” Kline said. “I can just tell you that the views that he’s espousing have been thoroughly discredited.”

Dr. Kline wrote an opinion piece in the New Orleans Advocate in support of the mandate.

“The best protection we have to offer is vaccines,” Kline said. “It’s something we can do to help protect our school children and children in daycare. It simply would be foolish not to do it.”

Vaccine mandates involving children have become a political hot potato with opponents arguing this should be a parent’s choice, not the government’s.

We asked some parents to give us their opinion.

“I think they should definitely be required,” Julia Black said. “If they are 5 and over, they should get it.”

“For a lot of people, it’s unknown what the long-term side effects would be,” Georges Moussa said.

“I just feel like it’s common sense to make it just like any other vaccine at this point,” Jeff McLennan said.

Like many of the other recent vaccine mandates, this matter will likely end up in court.

“We cannot allow an executive branch to bypass the constitutional responsibilities of this legislature by allowing them to create policy and law using executive fiat,” Landry said.

Barring any court intervention, Gov. Edwards has the final say on whether the vaccine gets added to the list. The governor says he's standing his ground.

A spokeswoman for Gov, Edwards released this statement after the hearing: