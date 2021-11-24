Vaccine requirement for Louisiana schools drawing GOP anger

Parents could opt-out of the requirement by signing a statement of exemption.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s Republican legislative leaders are outraged about a plan by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration to start requiring some students to get the coronavirus vaccination or submit a written dissent to attend school.

The Advocate reports the mandate would only apply to students whose age groups are fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to receive the shot. For now, that includes high school students age 16 and older.

But if the FDA eventually grants full backing to the immunizations for younger children, that vaccination requirement would expand to lower grades and daycare facilities.

