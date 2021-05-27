Free drinks for proof of vaccination coming to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Officials in Louisiana say a statewide “Shot for a Shot” campaign will start in June, offering free drinks for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.



The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says the Louisiana Restaurant Association plans to partly reimburse bars and restaurants for the drinks.



A news release says that during June, participating businesses will provide a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to people who can prove they've been fully vaccinated within the previous seven days.



The state says tax money won't go to any reimbursements. It says Alcohol and Tobacco Control will collect data for the restaurant association from participating bars and restaurants.