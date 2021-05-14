Small number of 'break through' COVID cases happen, despite vaccine's strength

Masks are still required in nursing homes, prisons and schools, K-12 and on public transportation.

HARVEY, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards made an appearance at the annual Westbank business luncheon in Harvey.

Friday, he joked that this was the first time in 14 months that he walked into an indoor venue with people not wearing a mask.

“I am more than pleased that you can see my smiling face today,” Edwards said. “It’s been a long time coming, but it’s an indication that you get back to normal, that we’re getting back to normal, and things are improving.”

One day after the Centers for Disease Control announced people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, the state of Louisiana adopted the same guidance.

The governor announced he is lifting what’s left of the state’s mask mandate which primarily applied to state buildings.

There will be a few exceptions to the state’s new mask policy. Masks are still required in nursing homes, prisons and schools, K-12 and on public transportation.

The governor said businesses will be able to make their own decisions as to whether to require face covering.

“We still had 9 people die in the last 24 hours from COVID,” Edwards said. “It is still out there. It is still being spread. There are more variants coming online all the time.”

There are also a small number of people who have tested positive for Covid after receiving the vaccine.

Just this week, eight members of the New York Yankees contracted the virus after getting the shot.

About 1.35 million people are fully vaccinated in Louisiana.

According to the state health department, there have been about 631 so-called breakthrough cases in the state, resulting in 30 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

“The vaccines aren’t perfect,” Tulane Medical School Immunologist Lisa Morici said. “They are not 100 percent effective at preventing Covid. But that doesn’t mean that they’re not really great vaccines.”

Morici added vaccines are doing an exceptional job at protecting vaccinated people from the severe form of the illness.

“At the end of April, we had more than 95 million people here in the United States vaccinated with the Covid vaccines,” Morici said. “We had slightly more than 100 people who were vaccinated that died. So, that’s .0001 percent.”

Back at the Westbank luncheon, the governor said we may be on the road back to normal, but we aren’t there yet.