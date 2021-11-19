Southern University System announces COVID-19 vaccine deadline

All employees and students must comply with the protocols by submitting proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or by submitting a medical or religious exemption request.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Southern University System announced this week new guidelines for the upcoming Spring 2022 semester for students and staff employed at each of its five campuses.

The five campuses part of the Southern University System will require all employees and students to submit either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or by producing a medical or religious exemption request. Students can also opt to submit a letter of dissent.

The campuses are Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

The deadline for students to produce an exemption request or a letter of dissent is Friday, December 3.

The deadline for students to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination is Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Students who do not comply with these protocols are subject to having their Spring 2022 classes dropped. However, they can attempt registration again after they comply before January 7, 2022.

Students who are exempt or opt out via dissent will be required to submit negative COVID-19 test results weekly. Individual campuses may change this testing frequency at any time.

Employees will be required to submit proof of vaccination or an exemption request is Wednesday, December 8. Employees with an approved exemption must submit a monthly negative test.

Employees do not have the option of dissent and can face disciplinary action with non-compliance.

Proof of partial vaccination can be submitted before the aforementioned deadlines. Proof of full vaccination must be submitted no later than January 7, 2022 to be in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination protocols.