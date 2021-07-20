Steve Scalise gets COVID shot; pronounces them 'safe and effective'

“When you talk to people who run hospitals, in New Orleans or other states, 90% of people in hospital with delta variant have not been vaccinated," he said.

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Representative Steve Scalise has finally gotten a COVID shot, it was reported by NOLA.com and confirmed by comments attributed to the No. 2 ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

Scalise reportedly got his first Pfizer vaccination on Sunday at an Ochsner clinic.

“When you talk to people who run hospitals, in New Orleans or other states, 90% of people in hospital with delta variant have not been vaccinated. That’s another signal the vaccine works," he told NOLA.com.

The delta variant is causing a concerning spike in Louisiana and other states in the country, with Louisiana recording 20 deaths related to COVID on Monday and 779 people in the hospital.

Those numbers aren't the worst the state has seen by any measure, but they are a big increase over recent months as the numbers were reduced when vaccinations began.

Scalise called the vaccines "safe and effective," and noted that he supported the funding that allowed the Trump administration to fast track the development of the vaccines.

He said he encourages others to get the vaccine but won't shame anyone into doing what they don't wish to do.

"It's their choice," he told NOLA.