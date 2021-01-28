Terrebonne General Medical Center expands drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines

Appointments can be made by visiting www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC or by calling 985-873-4686.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne General Medical Center is expanding drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination by appointment for individuals eligible to receive the vaccine by state guidelines.

TGMC said the drive-through vaccine schedule is open Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The medical center said 700 vaccines are available for distribution.

Who Can Get the COVID-19 Vaccine in Louisiana?

The first round of vaccines in Louisiana (Phase 1A) is being given to hospital personnel, residents and staff of nursing home/long-term care facilities and frontline responders to serve as vaccinators (emergency medical services, fire personnel, and law enforcement).

As of January 4, 2021, the vaccine is available in a very limited amount to any and all of the following groups (Phase 1B, Tier 1):

Persons ages 70 years or older in the community,

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and recipients,

Home health service providers and recipients,

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Click HERE for Vaccine Locations.

