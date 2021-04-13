The J&J vaccine - local doctor answers your questions

No steps were skipped in the clinical trial of 40,000 people. Were there clots in those participants?



Fewer than a dozen different types of clotting cases were seen. It could not determine if they were linked to the vaccine or from a patient's medical history.



“There weren't enough cases of it in the phase three clinical trial, which enrolled tens of thousands of individuals, to say that there was a causal link,” explained Dr. Morici.



What will the FDA and CDC do to keep us safe?



It will determine if there is a link or no link, determine if the vaccine can continue to all adults or if it should exclude a certain population.



“The important point is, is that I can trust their recommendations. These are the best in the field, the best experts that we have giving these recommendations to the FDA,” she said.



The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a different delivery system from the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines.



“There's no link whatsoever of blood clots with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those vaccines have been used longer and many many millions, tens of millions more people have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” said Dr. Morici.



Are you concerned now some people will not get a vaccine even though the virus itself causes deadly and dangerous blood clots?



“Yeah. I'm very concerned about that. These vaccines far, far outweigh the risk of the virus.”



The review is expected to take a few days.